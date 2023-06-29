Dear Editor:
Regarding professor Waxman’s recent screed downplaying findings of the Durham report and subsequent testimony, he states, “Durham provided nothing whatsoever that hadn’t already been revealed in a 2019 report by the inspector general.”
Nice try, Frank, spinning the fact it was true; the illegitimate “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation launched into Trump’s “collusion with Russia” was not justified, was illegal, fraudulent and had a profound effect on the 2018 midterm election and 2020 presidential election. It was, at the end of the day, election interference based on a false narrative. “Democracy” was, in fact, thwarted by the not-so-“Democratic” party, considering the FBI, lying media and big tech collusion.
It was not a “free and fair election” at all; my position in this column has been vindicated. Biden is an illegitimate “president.” Frank, why don’t you own your beliefs like Simeon Thomas, who is all in for socialism? His recent letter titled “Stronger nation through socialism” demonstrates the failure of our education system to teach not only history but current events.
Central and South America are filled with examples of failed socialist states, causing millions of their impoverished citizens to flee poverty and violence created by Marxism. The U.S. is their only hope for freedom. Giving government control over every aspect of our lives is stupid; count me and millions of freedom-loving Americans out. We simply will not be ruled.
The last 150 years is littered with hundreds of millions of victims of Communism from all over the world. For one simple reason: The ruling class, who promises “free stuff,” always runs out of other people’s money to provide the “free stuff.”
When the “experts and academics’” stupid ideas are put into practice, they fail every time. When you become dependent on the government for everything you have – income, education, healthcare, transportation, housing, employment, how you cook your food and what you are allowed to eat – the government can take it away.
When they must lie, censor speech and persecute political opposition to win, they become tyrannical. Tyrants hiding behind “marginalized communities'' and their climate fear-mongering are disgusting. Failed states always begin with promises of free stuff and end with violence and destruction. Chaos always precedes communism. These Marxist ideologies ruining our country will ultimately fail, but at what cost, Mr. Thomas? It will cost everything you have as well; of that, you can rest assured.
Bret Collyer,
Salida