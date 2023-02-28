I was very disappointed to read about the new changes regarding the editorial section. The primary focus of the article seemed to be about length of letters and deciding that a 400-word maximum was the best to allow for three letters. I don’t think the 400-word limitation is the problem but rather the three-letter limitation – and the removal of the political cartoons.
I think the real cause of this problem is limiting the opinions to only one page. When The Mountain Mail ran five days per week the typical size of the paper was 16-24 pages. When it shrank down to two days per week the paper size was increased to 24-32 pages or even more. We also had at least two pages of editorials and often more. Alas, now we are back down to 20-24 pages and only one editorial page twice a week.
How about bringing the paper size back up a bit? I also think keeping the cartoons is a good idea because it is good to know what some of the opinions and problems are from a national point of view. Yes, I know that costs of publishing have gone up, but of course the paper price and subscriptions have gone up as well and now most of us have no morning delivery.
Please consider increasing the Op-Ed section and the size of the paper back to the size it was when two-day-a-week publication started.