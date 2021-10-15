Dear Editor:
Jodi Breckenridge Petit is the ideal school board member. Her experience and qualifications for the position are undeniable. Her doctorate in education, years of teaching in a variety of disciplines and her parenting of three boys are invaluable experiences that inform her decisions in the support of our students, teachers and staff at the highest level.
I have personally experienced her dedication, empathy, organization and tenacity, through her support of the Salida cross-country team when our sons were teammates. She showed up for every meet with her camera, hosted many breakfasts and spaghetti dinners, knew every team member and their stories.
Jodi also supports any student who needs an essay edited or beautiful senior photo taken without charge. Her generosity is boundless.
She always goes above and beyond, listens carefully and never meets a situation or challenge with preconceived ideas or agendas.
She is the best of the best for the Salida school board.
Lynn Van De Water,
Salida