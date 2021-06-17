Dear Editor:
Bret Collyer, in his paid-for sidebar on page 5 of the June 15 edition, “What is Critical Race Theory (CRT),” lists 19 points he says are identified with CRT. Critics are generally socially and politically conservative, and Mr. Collyer’s list suggests he’s far from unbiased on this matter.
Thoughtful Salidans who seek a more balanced and nuanced explanation of CRT than that offered by Mr. Collyer may wish to visit some of the following sites:
https://www.americanbar.org/groups/crsj/publications/human_rights_magazine_home/civil-rights-reimagining-policing/a-lesson-on-critical-race-theory/.
Clifford P. Borbas,
East Lansing, Michigan