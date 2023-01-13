Regarding the recent letter to the editor titled “Biden voters owe everyone else an apology.”
Rush Limbaugh had a term he loved to use referencing “low information voters,” and his term certainly applies to that letter.
Exposing oneself to sources of information broader than Fox News requires some effort.
Any such reading clearly informs that inflation, high energy costs and immigration pressures are occurring globally for a myriad of oh-so-obvious reasons hardly limited to the U.S. or the current administration.
Vitriol-driven thought processes unfortunately yield very narrow simplistic points of view as evidenced there.