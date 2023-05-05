Twenty years ago, I moved to Salida and have watched an interesting phenomenon happen here that I would never have dreamt of years ago.
There appears to be a smaller class of “worker bees” and a larger class of the wealthy. (And less of anything in the middle as each day passes.) Though no one can truly stop this train from chugging forward, I would, however, like to appeal to those who are, well … “not” worker bees.
Unfortunately, I have seen more and more calloused behavior of recent toward those who work hard for a living: your barista, your waitress, your house maid and even those who care for your elderly.
I purposefully left the corporate world early in my life to pursue the dream of being creative for a living. It’s a very different life and one that has brought me many hardships as well as adventures. Salida is home to many artists, many of whom are the worker bees in this community. We keep the town alive, not only with our creative spirit but also surviving the hardships of a town that is fast becoming more and more a playground for the elite.
As both an artist and writer, I have always been a great observer of people. Years ago, fate took me to work for a time in Monaco, where I was surrounded by the wealthiest of the wealthy on the whole of the planet, even connected to royalty for a time, and I can tell you that even there I saw a much more benevolent treatment of the upper class to the lower class. (Probably because the French don’t really put up with such nonsense.) Servants weren’t really servants. They were treated with kindness, respect and sometimes, though not always, as “family.”
My experience in Salida these past few years has shocked me to how the working class can be treated with such cold and callused behavior. I implore those who are well off enough to hire the services of the hardworking few to treat them with kindness, respect and dignity. We are all God’s children. We all deserve to be treated with respect. So please think about the people who look after your garden, your house, serve you wine or look after our elderly citizens or even your trash man. We are all entitled to the same happiness.