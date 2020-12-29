Dear Editor:
The officers and members of Lodge No. 808 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, whish to extend our thanks to the military veterans and members of their families who attended our Veteran’s Day Supper on Nov. 11.
Thanks to the Elks Lodge for the space to hold the dinner.
We thanks Sgt. George Blake for his presentation of “Last Squad Honors” for the Pearl Harbor survivors and the remembrance of those lost on that December day 79 years ago.
The Veterans Dinner Committee wishes that everyone who could not attend because of COVID-19 will be able to attend our next Veterans Dinner and spend an evening of camaraderie among us.
We owe thanks to all who donated of their time and/or economic support to help us recognize those who have promised their all in support of our way of life.
Thanks to Merle Baranczyk and Arkansas Publishing for their continuous support of veterans, the Angel of Mount Shavano Post No. 3820 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Monarch Shrine Club for their loyal support of our efforts, Don and Beth Jehle and Sue Marshall, Gretchen Smith, Georgia McNabb, Andrew, Yogi and Val Hasselbrink, India Grammatica, Sabrina Palko, LaRae Bradbury, Brandi Pugh, Brenda Beach, Bill Paul, Jimmy DeLuca, Eddy and Kathy Alloy, J.R. Latimer, David G. Vigil and all the anonymous donors at the door.
Carl and
Karen Hasselbrink
Salida