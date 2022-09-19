I was at the High Side café in Salida the night they booked the Secret Six Jazz Band. This band blew everyone away with ragtime music and singing from the jazz era. A few people got up and started dancing around doing forms of swing and jitterbug, while some others were just moving to the rhythm of the band. Then there were those doing esoteric dancing that has no category and is understood by only a small number of people. Everyone was having fun.
I cursed my wooden leg because I wanted to join in and dance too, but my new reality has me degraded to being just another spectator. Probably a blessing for spectators. My careless dancing unfortunately provokes frowns more than smiles of approval. Back when I had both my “feature-length, theatrical-release legs,” I’m told my dancing resembled someone being riddled with bullets. My feet were truly weapons of mass destruction.
Back to my story. A couple standing on the sidelines near the band started dancing but were terribly confined. So they entered the dance floor. The fellow was a very good dancer but almost became invisible as she eclipsed all his moves. He didn’t mind and was completely comfortable to be there just to complement her dancing.
Her moves were in perfect harmony with the music, and you knew you were seeing something special as she danced the Charleston with kicks, side slides and jazz hands – moves that Josephine Baker or Bob Fosse would envy. Just watching her made you smile. It was so much joyful energy. It was an aerobic mixture of swing, jitterbug and Charleston. And when the music stopped she wasn’t even breathing hard. They only danced to two tunes, but even the musicians gave them a standing ovation.
The band leader announced they had one more gig to play in Salida at Tres Litros, and I hoped to be there to hear them and hopefully watch this couple “skip the light fandango and trip the light fantastic.”
Andy Rooney might say, “Did you ever wonder what the heck that means?” I knew it was a compliment to dancers but I had no idea. So, I finally took the time to research the meaning. “To skip the light fandango” means to skip normal dance moves, and “trip the light fantastic” means “a light, tripping step.” This expression was originated by John Milton in “L’Allegro” (1632): “Come and trip it as ye go, On the light fantastic toe.”
The beautiful expression certainly applies to this dancing couple. I don’t know if they live here; I’ve never seen them at any other music event in Salida, but I hope I can see them dance again. I think they are “time travelers,” that they found a rip in the “space-time continuum” and she was a flapper from the 1920s transported right here to Salida. Please, “beam them up again, Scotty.”