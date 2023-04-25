The families of Clayton Ogden wish to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness, love and support during our time of grieving.
Special thanks to Travis Denison, Peggy Friend, Jami, Kendra, Caitlyn and Matt Smith, Rita Ogden and Victoria Dent, Lewis and Glenn staff and Fremont County Deputy Sheriff Steve Sanchez.
We thank all for the condolences, thoughts and prayers, cards, flowers, food, donations and memorial trees.
We are most grateful for the Chaffee County veterans honor guard for their presentation and taps at Clayton’s service.
Clayton would have been deeply honored.
Clay and Kasey Ogden, Blake Ogden, Chance and Rylie Ogden, Tina Ogden, Clif and Rita Ogden, Doug and Stacie Ogden and families, Cheryl and Mike Smith and families and Karen and Leroy Holte