Dear Editor:
Senator Ron Johnson of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is checking out emails which reveal Hunter Biden allegedly introduced his father, presidential nominee, Joe Biden to a top executive at the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015.
This was released in a New York Post article which appeared Oct. 14.
The Biden campaign dismissed this story about his son making an introduction between the two.
Is this an “October Surprise” that political pundits reference in October before a national election?
Other disturbing news – censorship by Facebook, Twitter, Google etc. of this article. This flies in the face of the First Amendment which guarantees freedom of speech.
Evidently, Silicon Valley leftists are interfering with the election, which is their way of helping former Vice President Joe Biden.
This is proof that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 should have loopholes shut. It provides legal immunity from liability for postings on internet companies’ websites.
These websites can remove content they deem “offensive or inappropriate,” not articles they deem harmful to their preferred presidential candidate, which they did.
It seems only conservatives/conservative media trying to post the article were blocked.
Since this, it happens that the Biden family has had questionable dealings with China when Joe was vice president, too.
Think about it. If emails are validated, ties to Joe Biden is necessary. He has denied any knowledge of his son’s ties.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida