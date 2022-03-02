Dear Editor:
The Planning Commission meeting Feb. 28 went as expected. The intense desire to “do something” overcame the willingness to apply common sense.
At the meeting a local developer very astutely pointed out that if you asked local car dealers to sell every sixth car at a loss or hotels to rent every sixth room at a loss (and so forth), all of them would fold their tents and do business elsewhere. That is what is being asked of developers in Salida.
It’s ludicrous and will effectively shut down all multifamily/apartment development, which we desperately need. This is a community-wide problem and needs a community-wide solution.
I spent more than 10 years convincing our city officials that our system development fees were incorrectly applied and the sole reason there had been no multifamily/apartment projects built here. They finally corrected the problem late last year, and now there are several apartment projects underway and in planning. While that foot is still healing they couldn’t wait to get out their gun and shoot the other one.
Walt Harder,
Salida