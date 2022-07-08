Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I think evangelicals are on a mission from God. They want to make America a Christian nation. The Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling is a big step in that direction.
But according to the court’s conservative majority (and their public defenders), overturning Roe v. Wade is not really about religion at all. Heaven forfend. No, it’s really about democracy.
Because now, you see, state legislatures can make laws that reflect the moral values of that state’s electoral majority. Laws to regulate a woman’s uterus, for instance. To force her to surrender her bodily autonomy to the state and become a second-class citizen.
But it’s “majority rule” in America, right? What could be more democratic?
And if a state’s electoral majority thinks interracial marriages need regulating, too … well, why not? And what if some states want to bring back child labor? Or convict leasing? Or chattel slavery?
Talk about your slippery slope. “Majority rule” is a greased stripper pole featuring Ginny Thomas. (Sorry – hard to unsee that one.)
But it only gets worse. (Sorry.)
Because this abortion earthquake is just the first shock wave. Of a political-cultural crusade to “Make America Christian Again.”
Activist Christians have been driving America’s anti-abortion bus for 50 years. Evangelical Protestants and militant Catholics on a holy quest to protect the fetus, the embryo and the blastula, yea, unto the zygote! Because it’s their sincerely held religious belief that: a) human life comes from God; b) life begins at the moment of conception; and c) any intentional termination of the process between conception and birth is murder.
You can disagree with those beliefs all you like. But you can also go to hell. Literally.
So where does the “Make America Christian Again” movement go now, after its stunning abortion victory? Well, there’s talk about banning other “ungodly” activity. Contraception. Gay marriage. Trans-anything. The wall of separation between church and state? That’s a goner.
We’ll have organized Christian prayer in public schools. And at city council meetings and zoning boards, in courtrooms and jails. Walls covered with Bible quotes and Jesus portraits. A giant crucifix on the rooftop to remind citizens what religion their government is serving.
MACA!
Secular groups can file lawsuits up the wazoo. You think our current Supreme Court will have a problem with any of the above?
But why be satisfied with turning back the clock just to the Dark Ages? Why not regress another thousand years? Go hardcore Bible, full gospel, totally Old Testament: the death penalty for blasphemy! For adultery! Public stoning of rebellious kids!
Oh, and make the rapist and his victim get married (Deuteronomy 22:28-29). Make the criminal legally obligated to support his misbegotten family – the woman he brutalized and his child she’s forced to bear. Who cares what the woman wants or thinks or feels? She’s just a second-class citizen. It’s Sharia law, Christian-style.
MACA!
Marty Rush,
Salida