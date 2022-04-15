Dear Editor:
Za det-yay-ee. Za det-yay-ee. Please pronounce this phrase several times till it comes easily. Za det-yay-ee. “What does it mean?” you ask. “And why is it important?”
History is filled with memorable phrases. “Remember the Alamo!” was the call to arms in 1836 when Gen. Sherman led American troops into Mexico after Santa Anna’s massacre at that frontier fort. “Remember the Maine!” was on Teddy Roosevelt’s lips in 1898 as he led the Rough Riders up San Juan Hill in Cuba following sinking of the USS Maine in Havana Harbor. “I shall return” were the unforgettable words uttered by Gen. MacArthur in 1942 as he reluctantly led American forces from the Philippines in World War II.
A Russian cluster bomb exploded Friday above a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, that was crowded with people desperate to leave their homes and travel to the relative safety of western Ukraine. Fifty people, mostly women and children, were killed, over 100 rushed to hospitals to be treated for injuries, many of them severe.
The words “Za det-yay-ee’’ were painted on the surviving tailfin of that rocket. “Za det-yay-ee’’ is Russian. It means “for the children.” A Russian soldier, obsessed by his president’s relentless quest for empire, painted the message on his “gift” before firing it against its intended target.
There is no doubt this rocket was deliberately aimed to explode where it did. Less than three weeks before, a Russian rocket destroyed a public theater in Mariupol, killing over 300 women and children who were taking shelter there to avoid the devastating onslaught of Russian artillery. Two large signs, clearly visible to aircraft and drones, with the word “children” written in Russian, were posted outside the building. Mariupol, a city of over 430,000 before the Russian invasion, is described now as being 90 percent reduced to rubble.
There’s not much we can do directly to help Ukraine other than researching relief agencies and sending monetary contributions. But we can provide indirect support for Ukrainians in their desperate attempt to preserve their young democracy. We can encourage our Congress and administration to provide as much military and humanitarian aid as we possibly can. This may require some sacrifices, such as higher gas prices, but these pale in comparison with what the Ukrainians are facing. And we need to repudiate the lies promoted by Russian sources and apologists on TV and social media.
I am grateful to live in a democratic republic where the rule of law trumps attempts by some to flout laws and establish an authoritarian government. Putin is only the latest dictator to be drawn to visions of empire. Alexander the Great, Julius and Augustus Caesar, Henry VIII, Lenin, Mao, Hirohito and Hitler, to name a few, all acted on this hubris. It seems to go with the territory.
Recognizing this, we voters must cast our votes with care to ensure we never elect such autocratic zealots to represent us. Za det-yay-ee. For the children.
Dan Bishop,
Salida