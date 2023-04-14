Dear Editor:
Let’s say you discover a new drug you believe will provide medical value. What’s next?
First, you must conduct preclinical testing. Your objective is to demonstrate the drug is safe and effective in well-established models, generally including both laboratory and animal testing.
If you pass this hurdle, you’re ready to try it in humans. But first you must submit an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA. After a rigorous review by expert scientists, approval may be granted to begin clinical trials.
In a Phase 1 clinical trial, your drug is administered in low doses to a small group to establish its safety. Rigorous standards are applied to document its safety before proceeding to the next phase.
A Phase 2 clinical trial usually involves a few hundred people. The standard here is the drug must be both safe and effective.
Most drugs fail in their Phase 2 trials. But, if safety and efficacy is documented in Phase 2, permission may be granted for Phase 3.
Phase 3 generally involves testing the drug’s safety and efficacy in a few thousand volunteers. Again, most drugs that make it through Phase 2 fail during Phase 3.
Intense scientific scrutiny is applied at each step in this process. If safety and efficacy is established through all three phases, you can submit a New Drug Application. The FDA subjects your NDA to rigorous review by an independent panel of scientific experts. Only after your drug’s NDA is approved are you permitted to begin marketing the drug.
Even after marketing, the drug is subjected to Phase 4 FDA monitoring to ensure there are no unanticipated safety or efficacy issues.
After a lengthy review, mifepristone received FDA approval 23 years ago. It is used in more than half of U.S. abortions. It has proved to be more than 99 percent effective and safer than Tylenol in millions of women.
Now, a Trump-appointed federal judge has unilaterally proclaimed mifepristone illegal. This judge has a long history as an ultra-conservative Christian zealot, and his decision is clearly based on religious beliefs rather than evidence.
If this ruling holds after appeal, millions of women will be denied access to a safe, effective medical treatment. Contraceptives and vaccines are likely the next target of religious zealots.
People must be free to practice their religious beliefs. But not to impose their beliefs on the rest of us.
Frank Waxman,
Salida