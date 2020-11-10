Dear Editor:
A short while back, the Broncos were clearly losing at half-time. Had the game been called then, we would have missed both an amazing comeback performance and a Bronco win.
The same can be said for many of life’s activities. How many successful businesses have come back strong after suffering early setbacks? Politics and elections are no different.
In that light, it makes no sense to call for vote-counting to be halted before all the votes have been counted.
But what about the late surge we saw for the blue-D candidate in several critical states? The red-R candidate was ahead by more than 2 percentage points.
Doesn’t this prove an underlying blue conspiracy trying to steal the election? A closer look at this situation may help resolve such questions.
First, it is a trivial fact that in close elections, at any point in the counting process either blue-D or red-R might be ahead. In fact, in tight races, the lead may alternate back and forth several times.
It is also a demonstrable fact that large urban centers (such as Philadelphia, Pittsburg and Phoenix) lean toward blue and rural areas lean red. And of course, the number of ballots to be counted in heavily populated urban areas is far greater than those in rural areas.
If all votes had been cast in person, both urban and rural counts would have been available a few hours after the polls closed. But this year a tsunami of mail-in ballots inundated virtually every precinct.
This, of course, led to a more drawn-out process for counting ballots, particularly in the urban areas with millions of votes to count.
Most rural areas were still able to count their ballots within a few hours of poll-closing.
Add that to the readily available in-person counts, and it is no surprise that the early results heavily favored red-R.
But it should also not surprise anyone that as the updates came in from urban areas over the next few days these would generally favor blue-D. Did I mention the word “tsunami” regarding mail-in ballots? Presumably, enough of a tsunami to lead to a come-from-behind victory for blue-D.
Let’s not forget that all those ballots were cast before each state’s legally imposed deadline, so my use of the term “come-from-behind” is not really accurate.
In this case it relates only to the counting process. The actual votes were already set in concrete, and as such, should be counted to the very last ballot.
Finally, at the start I wrote that elections “are no different.”
That isn’t quite true. Our election process includes a full paper trail providing for recounts to verify results.
Any close vote can be challenged by either party to initiate a recount. A pain, to be sure, but an important counter (pun intended) to claims of conspiracy and a “stolen” election.
Dan Bishop
Salida