Dear Editor:
Robert Moore came up with the expression, “desire line” as a metaphor for life. He defines the desire line as a deviation from established trails or paths to a desired destination.
“Stay on the trail” advisories may be well meaning when it’s the shortest, safest direction between two points. But, there are times when trails can be meandering, zigzagging and take you out of your way, seemingly for no apparent reason.
By not following the traditional trail we might discover a better way by blazing a new “desire line.”
I couldn’t help seeing a similar sentiment in the lyrics of a tune by Gerry Garcia called Ripple: “There is a road, no simple highway between the dawn and the dark of night. And if you go no one may follow. That path is for your steps alone.”
The song has a ominous warning as well. … “If you choose to lead there’s no one to guide you and if you fall, you fall alone.”
I love this tune, but I’ve chosen a more whimsical metaphor for life coined by Garth Stein.
He calls it “Finding your way as a noodle.” When your destination is interrupted or not your only goal, noodling your way off the planned path exposes you to the thrill of possibilities and in my case, even career survival.
Many times during my 39 year career in the airline industry I felt like a human hacky-sack.
I had to noodle my way into numerous job functions, off my career path to survive industry downsizing and bankruptcies. Not to mention, having to adjust to mergers when a takeover company determined my job was redundant.
Someone senior to me was already working in my job classification. These events would stimulate enough stomach acid in me to digest a car battery.
Every time one of these crisis came up I felt like a balloon that’s just had its string cut. … My choice, start filling out an unemployment application, or begin noodling.
Also, like the metaphorical warning in the tune Ripple, I’ve raised “falling alone” to Olympic status while literally hiking, (metaphor not intentional).
To an onlooker I probably looked like someone being riddled with bullets, as I clumsily went careening off boulders and trees, attempting to noodle a new path, a new “desire line.”
However, more often, the reward was finding myself standing stupid, surrounded in nature’s awesome workshop that the established path had sidestepped.
There used to be a sign on the wall in Bongo Billy’s Café that said “Not all those who wander are lost.” And, Thoreau said, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”
Both quotes similar and admittedly, more poetic than “Finding your way as a noodle.” The question we have to ask ourselves is, are we just going through life following a trail someone else has decided is the best path to follow or are we brave enough to follow our own “desire line.”
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard