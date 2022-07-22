Thank you, Peggy Everett! I am so happy to see someone from a multigenerational family stand up to the Salida fiasco. You tell it like it is, too.
Neither this mayor nor the previous mayor could care less about anything but it seems “greed.” I meet people who also live downtown who cannot park at their home since there is an out-of-town car parked there. This is also one of the reasons why I run into people who have lived here all their lives and are leaving or want to leave. It is apparently the culture that has developed in this town and that is pushing these lifelong residents out.
If you see something like Peggy has, let your opinion be known. Don’t just complain in conversation, write it down send it to the paper. It’s called freedom of speech.