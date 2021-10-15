Dear Editor:
I am for Jodi, and please allow me to share why. In Jodi’s first year on the district she has shown me the most open of doors. She not only returns emails and calls, but she actually reaches out to citizens asking for their input.
She wants to hear from you. Educating herself prior to meetings is something that she takes the time for, and she knows that community input is essential.
What Jodi does matters. She has worked diligently on credit consistency/equitablility, collective bargaining, budgeting raises for faculty/staff, and she thinks outside the box when it comes to finding monies to benefit the district.
Jodi is also a dedicated volunteer in our community. She has assisted with the Nurturing Parent Program through Family & Youth Initiatives, volunteered for the Chaffee Country Community Foundation, and she continues to dedicate her time to our local Boy Scouts.
Besides Jodi’s level of professionalism that she has shown, understand that she comes with experience and is a “big picture” thinker. She is not a one-issue candidate, and she understands that listening is essential; Jodi will seek out every bit of information that she can so that fair decisions will be made. Jodi does not have an agenda, and she keeps her mind open to all points of view; her mind is not made up before she says “aye” or “nay.”
Join me by voting for incumbent Jodi Petit (District 2), on or before Nov. 2. She is the second name under District 2, on the ballot. Thank you.
Robin NeJame,
Salida