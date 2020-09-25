Dear Editor:
You may feel very proud and believe that you are in control of your life. You are not – your ego has deceived you.
God is your source; you are completely dependent on him. Your every breath and heartbeat is by his will. God provides and allows all the circumstances of your life. You can do nothing of yourself despite appearances.
Purge your heart of all pride in yourself, achievements and possessions. Acknowledge and thank God every day for your blessings and his mercy. Humility and gratitude to him should always be your state of mind.
“… seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33, King James Version).
Richard Smith,
Howard