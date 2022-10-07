Twelve years ago my neighbors Vic and Lori White and I decided we would like to do something to entertain the trick-or-treaters on Halloween. And from this came the F Street Gang preforming “Thriller.”
What started out as 10 neighbors having fun grew to be a community event and tradition. As the number of spectators and zombies grew, the street was blocked off for the zombies and became a walking mall for the 900 to 1,000 trick-or-treaters.
The zombies and other Salida residents even donated candy, which was distributed the night before to those residents who found it difficult to afford all the candy necessary.
We started at 5:30 p.m. and danced every 15 minutes until 8 p.m. There were lots of spectators at every performance and the number of zombies grew. A good time was had by all. But times have changed, and because of some of these changes, we are now being required to get a permit. To have neighbors sign a petition, to have insurance, to sign waivers, to make sure the music is not too loud, etc., and though we understand these may be needed, it has taken the wind out of our sails.
I would like to thank Public Works for providing us with the barriers, the Salida Police Department for having patrolmen on site, the Presbyterian Church for lending us the sound system, The Mountain Mail for all the articles and pictures over the years, Pam Dubin for working relentlessly with the dancers, and most of all the zombies who showed up year after year to make “Thriller” a success.
So it’s with a heavy heart I say the F Street Gang will no longer be dancing “Thriller.”
It’s been a great run. Rest in peace, my dear zombies.
Addendum: Now it looks like Salida Parks and Recreation will resurrect the zombies!
They are able to meet all the requirements for the permit. Thank you.