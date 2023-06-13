He said, “Marx had it about right.” And to “Marx had some things right,” and “Ours is a mixed economy, and we need a higher proportion of socialism,” he responded, “I don’t know what that means.” Understandably.
Classical Marxism, Marxism-Leninism, Orthodox Marxism and other interpretations of the theories of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels suggest that “Marx had it about right” could mean almost anything. Certainly, the development of socialism as it was practiced – and as it failed – in the Soviet Union indicates just how extreme and off-track those interpretations can lead.
However, one can only regret that the Russian 20th-century, aberrant interpretation and implementation of socialism so thoroughly tainted a term which can connote many humane and beneficial contributions to humanity and, more specifically, to our society. Some examples in the USA include public education, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SNAP, etc.
The value of such programs causes little debate, but the nature of the provider does. The degree of government involvement engenders the greatest controversy, and the emotionally charged understanding of the word impedes a rational analysis and effective implementation of government’s role and objectives in providing social services.
Clearly, as many so-called socialist Western European countries have always recognized and even surviving communist countries have come to realize, we all value the innovation, energy and opportunities that capitalism encourages. However, equally, our nation would become much more effective in withstanding the challenges of the modern world if we supported the development to their full potential of every individual capable of contributing to the strength of our society.
Given our collective power as represented by government, we could support healthcare, nutrition, education, pure and applied science, engineering, music and the arts … far more comprehensively than we do now, through more socialism.