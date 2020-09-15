Dear Editor:
One person, one vote. This is how our democracy is supposed to work. Short of voter suppression, it does work that way – with one huge exception.
One person does not equal one vote when we vote for president. Your vote for president only matters if you happen to vote with the majority of your state.
We are all used to hearing people say “your vote matters!” I hate to break it to everyone but that is not true for over a million Coloradans in every presidential election.
Don’t get me wrong, I think every eligible voter should vote no matter what. But we can truly make every vote matter by changing the way we elect our president.
Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote is on the ballot this fall. It asks voters to approve of Colorado’s law to make sure presidential elections truly represent the will of the people. Colorado became a member of the National Popular Vote in 2019. The National Popular Vote works within the Electoral College to make sure every vote counts in presidential elections and one person represents one vote no matter where that person lives.
I’m supporting Proposition 113 because I strongly believe all votes should matter in every political race, including the presidential contest. I urge you to vote Yes on Proposition 113 as well.
Diane Alexander
Buena Vista