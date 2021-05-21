Dear Editor:
To the good people of Salida:
One of my favorite pastimes as a townie is to walk the streets and back alleys admiring the gardens and trees. As a retired professional gardener, I can appreciate the landscaping and creativity that my neighbors exhibit. And yet, there is something that I find deeply troubling about the blatant misuse of water.
Having grown up in the East where the rains came regularly, lawns were ubiquitous. When I moved to Colorado, I was acutely aware of the preciousness of water. On the blazing summer day when I purchased my home in town, I was dazzled by the stark contrast of the surrounding dry brown hillsides next to the emerald green lawn that my new home displayed. And my first thought was how cooling the grass was in this arid climate and how ethically I could not in good conscience continue to use all that water just to have green grass even if it offered relief.
After reading the snowpack statistics around the state in The Mountain Mail today, I was reminded that we all need to step up and do our part for water conservation. It is my opinion that water used outside our house should be used to grow trees and food, and when I refer to food I think of the insects and birds as well. I think it is an insult to the natural world to selfishly use this precious resource to water lawns just for a look that has long been considered standard in American neighborhoods.
Please understand that I appreciate being able to sit on a lawn or to have our pets have a place to lie, but when it’s become as dire as this summer is predicted to be, I say it’s time we all re-evaluate our priorities. Perhaps we seek our commons out for a communal lawn that can offer the comforts of grass instead of everyone having their own …
These past few years I’ve gradually been transforming the lawn I inherited to a xeriscaped yard with low-water plants and decorative mulches. I’ve turned off the in- ground watering system and only spot water when needed until the plants can make it on their own (usually about a year to establish). I harvest rainwater and often catch water in my sinks and shower to send outside to my plants. I pride myself in “killing off” the lawn, and given the opportunity I will tell anyone who’s interested.
I implore my community to start recognizing our need to conserve our most precious resource and eliminate your lawns.
Wendy Weiner
Salida