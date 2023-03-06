I saw recently in the paper where the council was going to shut down F Street again.
They were looking at fees and such for the businesses to occupy the sidewalks and the streets.
With some of that fee money they talked about doing signage to help promote the businesses that were on F Street but were not a part of that closure.
After reading that, I was not only disappointed but couldn’t understand that if they wanted to help the businesses on F Street that were not in the closed streets, why would they not want to promote all of the downtown that were not a part of this closure too?
The ones that are not on F Street but a part of our beautiful Salida downtown.
Salida has the largest historical downtown district in the state of Colorado.
Why would council want to skim our downtown to a few blocks located on F Street?
Why not celebrate that we have a big beautiful downtown?
The least they could do is promote all of our businesses that are not on F Street but are part of the downtown district by providing signage for us on F Street.
And if they are so dead set about closing down F Street why not do signage for all of us?
Why just a few? I would like to be treated fairly. No matter how you define it, it’s not fair what the council is doing to our downtown.
Give the ones that are not on F Street proper signage. Promote the whole downtown not just the chosen few.
I am Steph Brady, owner of the green cat. The green cat is located on G Street and has been a business in Salida for almost 30 years.