Dear Editor:
The 126 members of Congress, the Attorney Generals from 17 states and the Attorney General for the state of Texas are complicit in their action with regard to the suit brought to the Supreme Court claiming wide scale voter fraud.
The action is an attack on our democracy which they have sworn to serve. It is not only an act of complicity, but also an act of sedition.
Donald Trump seems to have a strangle hold on the Republican Party, or at least the 126 GOP members who signed the lawsuit along with 17 attorney Generals and the Attorney General of Texas.
This is a clear example of the tribe mentality and the utter lack of spine and courage that the above identified officials have displayed.
The lawsuit had such little merit that the Supreme Court dismissed the action in a one sentence statement.
The names of the members of Congress and the states they represent that signed on to this action can be found on the internet with very little effort.
Of note is that our state of Colorado has two names on this list, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn – tribal, spineless, no courage.
In the words of Mitt Romney, “madness.”
Ron Dalrymple
Salida