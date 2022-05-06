Dear Editor:
Many of us in Colorado are fortunate to own our electric generation and distribution system. Mine is Sangre de Cristo Electric. With that ownership comes the responsibility to elect a board of directors that will ensure reliable service at the lowest possible cost.
We have an opportunity very soon to elect two new board members dedicated to these goals and to accomplish this with great transparency. All members can vote on their candidates regardless of where you live in the co-op area.
I have spoken with both Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch, and I am confident they will bring all of our best interests forward. Ballots must be received by June 2. Voting is a responsibility and I hope everyone will take this opportunity.
Paul Gregg,
Salida