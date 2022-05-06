Dear Editor:
The Salida Pole Pedal Paddle was held April 17, and it was a huge success thanks to the tremendous support of local volunteers and generous sponsors.
This race is a logistical, and it requires a lot of assistance from the community; we had close to 50 volunteers on course this year. To each of you who worked to make this event possible, thank you.
Special thanks to: Dena and Shawn Gillis with Absolute Bikes, Angela and Chief with High Side Bar & Grill and Dick Eustice and Chaffee County Search and Rescue. All of your efforts were integral.
I would also like to thank all of the private landowners; without your permission and assistance this race would not be possible. Thanks to: Caleb and Deanna Hathaway of Monarch Sled Dog Rides, Travis Heinrichs, Wiley and Mike with Independent Whitewater.
Additionally, thanks to all of the permitting agencies and organizations: Thomas Skaja with the Forest Service, Sean Reynolds with the Bureau of Land Management, Glenn Cottone with Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Chaffee County commissioners, Josh Hadley with Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Diesel Post with Salida Parks and Rec and Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation.
Thanks as well to the motorbike park users at the Big Bend OHV park for sharing the park with us for the day.
Thank you to all of our local sponsors: Gary Lacy and Recreation Engineering and Planning, Mike McGovern and Amicas Pizza and Microbrewery, Dena and Shawn Gillis with Absolute Bikes, Nate and Diana Porter with Salida Mountain Sports, Zack and Mike with Badfish SUP, Lauren Thomson Design, High Side Bar & Grill, Alan and Elisha with Canyon River Instruction, Kurt and Alli with Mo Burrito for our amazing volunteer lunches, Elevation Beer Co., Soulcraft Brewing, Oveja Negra, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, Clint with Riverboat Works, Café Dawn and Little Red Hen.
The Salida 3P benefits FIBArk Youth Paddling Program, which offers local youth the opportunity to safely learn and engage in whitewater sports. To the FIBArk board of directors and the City of Salida Parks and Rec, thanks for doing such great work in our community.
Thanks to all the 3P super fans who are excited to tackle this adventure race every year. You’re the reason we host this event, and we love that you enjoy the backcountry nature of the Salida 3P.
Last and most certainly not least, I want to thank the core volunteer committee of Robin Nejame and Matt Fritz. Your efforts created a smooth and spectacular event.
Looking forward to the 2023 Salida 3P!
Alli Gober, race director,
Salida Pole Pedal Paddle