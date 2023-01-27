Brad O'Neal

Many people plan to take an early retirement, so when that day arrives, they’re ready for it. But what if you were to face an unplanned retirement? Would you be prepared to deal with the financial issues?

It’s something worth thinking about, because any number of factors – illness, a spouse’s illness, downsizing, other issues – could lead to an abrupt departure from the workforce. But taking action while you’re still working may help you make the transition easier on yourself.