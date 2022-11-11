Brad O'Neal

Depending on your situation, it might be appropriate to make some year-end financial moves. But there’s one in particular that may allow you to take advantage of the current investment climate while providing potential benefits far into the future.

This move is called a Roth IRA conversion — the process of converting all or a portion of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Traditional IRAs are often funded with pretax dollars, so contributions can lower your taxable income, and earnings can grow tax deferred.