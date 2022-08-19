Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.