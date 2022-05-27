So far, 2022 has not been a good year for investors. In fact, we’re moving into bear market territory. What should you know about bear markets? And how should you respond?
A bear market occurs when a stock market index, such as the S&P 500, falls at least 20 percent from its most recent high point.
You might think this type of drop is rare, but that’s not so.
Historically, bear markets have occurred every few years. We experienced a bear market fairly recently, from mid-February 2020 through late March 2020.
What causes bear markets? Each is different, but the current one is largely the result of several factors, including high inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and global supply chain problems.
When will financial markets again start moving in a positive direction? No one can say for sure, but it’s not really a good idea to make investment decisions based on what may happen next in financial markets. Instead, consider these moves:
Be patient. It can be challenging to look at investment statements during these days. But you’ll help yourself by taking a long-term view. Consider this: From March 2009 until the end of 2021, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 460 percent. If you’ve been investing for a while, compare where you are now to where you were 10 years ago.
You’ve probably made pretty good progress over this time; 10 years from now, the current downturn may not look like such a big event, either.
Review your risk tolerance. If you’re having a hard time coping with losses – even if they’re just “paper losses” for now – you may want to review your tolerance for risk and see if it’s changed since you began investing. Even without a bear market, risk tolerance can change, especially as you approach retirement.
Review your goals. A bear market is not meaningless, but by itself it shouldn’t cause you to change your long-term goals. If your goals haven’t changed, neither should your investment strategy.
Look for buying opportunities. During a down market, you can find quality investments at attractive prices. You could take this opportunity to fill gaps in your portfolio or add shares of investments that you already own and you believe have good prospects for growth.
Get some help. When trying to navigate a lengthy market downturn, it can be useful to get support and guidance. Consider this: Among investors who work with a financial advisor, 84 percent said doing so gave them a greater sense of comfort about their finances during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Age Wave and Edward Jones. Getting professional help may provide the same type of reassurance during the current market turmoil.
A bear market is never enjoyable. But taking the long view and making moves appropriate for your needs can help you get through this period and look ahead to better days.