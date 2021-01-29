The year 2020 proved to be one of the most tumultuous in modern history, marked by a number of developments that were historically unprecedented.
But the year also demonstrated the resilience of people, institutions and financial markets.
The novel coronavirus was already in the news early in the year, and concerns grew as more countries began reporting their first cases of COVID-19.
Infections multiplied around the world through February, and by early March, when the outbreak was labeled a pandemic, it was clear that the crisis would affect nearly every area of our lives.
The spring would see a spike in cases and a global economic contraction as people stayed closer to home, and another surge of infections would come during the summer.
Governments and central banks worked to cushion the blow, providing financial support for individuals and businesses, and adjusting lending rates.
On top of the health crisis, there was widespread civil unrest during the summer in the U.S. tied to policing and racial justice.
In August, Americans increasingly focused on the U.S. presidential race. Politicians, supporters, and voting officials wrestled with the campaign that at times was conducted virtually and with a fall election that would include a heightened level of mail-in and early voting.
As autumn turned to winter, 2020 would end with both troubling and hopeful news: yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, along with the first deliveries of vaccines in the U.S. and elsewhere.
For investors, the year was characterized by sharp swings for stocks.
March saw the S&P 500 Index’s decline reach 33.79 percent from the previous high as the pandemic worsened.
This was followed by a rally in April, and stocks reached their previous highs by August. Ultimately, despite a sequence of events and continued concerns over the pandemic, global stock market returns in 2020 were above their historical norm.
The U.S. market finished the year in record territory and with a 18.40 percent annual return for the S&P 500 Index. Non-U.S. developed markets, as measured by the MSCI World ex USA Index, returned 18.31 percent for the year.
Fixed income markets mirrored the extremity of equity behavior, with nearly unprecedented dispersion in returns during the first half of 2020.
In the first quarter, U.S. corporate bonds underperformed U.S. Treasuries by more than 11 percent, the most negative quarterly return difference in data going back a half century.
But they soon swapped places: the second quarter was the second-most positive one on record for corporates over Treasuries, with a 7.74 percent advantage.
One major theme of the year was the perceived disconnect between markets and the economy.
How could the equity markets recover and reach new highs when the economic news remained so bleak?
The market’s behavior suggest investors were looking past the short-term impact of the pandemic to assess the expected rebound of business activity and an eventual return to more-normal conditions.
Seen through that lens, the rebound in share prices reflected a market that is always looking ahead, incorporating both current news and expectations of the future into stock prices.
Moving into 2021, many questions remain about the pandemic, new vaccines, business activity, changes in how people work and socialize, and the direction of global markets.
Yet 2020’s economic and market turbulence demonstrated that markets continue to function, and that people can adapt to difficult circumstances.
The year’s positive equity and fixed income returns remind us that with a solid investment approach and a commitment to staying the course, investors can focus on building long-term wealth, even in challenging times.
