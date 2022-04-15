Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.