Fading West bringing jobs, housing to valley, Colorado and West
Fading West is something of a misnomer. The Buena Vista company is anything but a shrinking violet.
The business headed up by Charlie Chupp, CEO and a BV resident, is erecting the steel framework on a 110,000-square-foot modular home manufacturing facility to the south of town near the airport.
The firm plans to build between 600 and 800 homes – some 1.2 million square feet – of single-family, townhomes, apartment buildings and even hotels at the BV site.
When the facility is complete and operating, which is expected in November, Fading West would bring – among others – two substantial benefits to the county, region state and western U.S.
First, the facility will be hiring approximately 100 workers, including 45 for the shop floor with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, drywall, painting and cabinet-building skills.
The manufacturing jobs would balance the valley’s tourism and recreation-based economy, adding a much needed measure of diversity.
Second, the facility would expand housing availability in the county and state by using a more streamlined production model that aims to reduce existing housing prices by increasing construction efficiency.
Fading West is not new to the valley. The company started the Farm in 2017, a 21-acre, 218-unit Buena Vista manufactured housing development working to bring more attainable, affordable homes to the community.
Mr. Chupp said Fading West has been using two Nebraska factories to construct the houses, then truck them 500 miles to the county, which as he states, “is super inefficient.”
Because of the housing shortage across the state, he said that in order to have an impact beyond the county in Colorado, “we needed to have our own production facility.”
Fading West goes a step beyond manufacturing homes. That is, an arm of the business is charged with creating developments similar to the Farm, including purchasing land and doing all the other work that goes with new subdivisions, intending to develop in multiple Colorado towns.
The company will also work with other developers, land owners and investment groups who want to use Fading West homes.
Mr. Chupp said the firm is working with Leadville, Gunnison and Poncha Springs on projects already and looking at possible developments in Summit County, Steamboat Springs, north of Denver, Montrose and Grand Junction.
“Our mission and our passion is to drive down the astronomical cost of home ownership,” Mr. Chupp said. “We want to give more people the opportunity to own their own homes and put down roots in their communities.
“We work with municipalities, landowners and investors who want to be a part of helping address the affordable housing crisis. We have an incredible opportunity to do something special here in Colorado.”
It’s an aggressive plan, certainly, one that holds significant benefits for Buena Vista, the county and region. Best wishes on the endeavor to Mr. Chupp, to the Fading West team and to all involved.
Major storm ahead
A major winter storm – with snow totals measured in feet – is in the forecast for the weekend, targeting Denver and the foothills to the west and north. While the valley forecast calls for a few inches, this appears to be a good weekend to avoid travel and stay close to home.
— MJB