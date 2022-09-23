Under the guidance of Ark-Valley Humane Society, a “team” of animal lovers came together Aug. 12 to trap what several residents referred to as “lots of feral cats and kittens running wild in their neighborhood.”
On Sept. 3, the last kitten was trapped, bringing the grand total to five cats and nine kittens.
The feral cats, too old to be socialized, were spayed/neutered and delivered to a nearby stable where they now happily run free, hunting mice, with warm shelter, food and water available.
The 4- to 6-week-old kittens were given a health check at AVHS and placed in loving foster homes where they are being socialized. When old enough, they will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and made available for adoption. They, too, will end up with happy lives.
Seven volunteers were involved in this project: coordinating logistics, setting traps, picking up trapped felines, delivering them to the appropriate facility and from there to their next home. Add in the AVHS staff who provided care and those who fostered kittens, and that number increases.
It was a community effort to stop a feral cat problem that had gotten out of hand. Fortunately, it had a happy ending because of the AVHS Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, volunteers and residents who chose to do the right thing. Had these animals not been trapped and “fixed,” they might have become some of the sad statistics of cat overpopulation.
According to the ASPCA, approximately 530,000 cats are euthanized in shelters every year. Spaying and neutering can lower those numbers by preventing unwanted litters. This also reduces the burden on shelters, so they can save more of the animals in their care.
According to Alley Cat Allies, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) is the humane and effective approach for stray and feral cats. Now in practice for decades in the U.S. after being proven in Europe, scientific studies show that TNR improves the lives of feral cats, improves their relationships with the people who live near them and over time decreases the size of colonies.
Cats, like rabbits are very efficient reproducers. According to the Humane Society, the average female cat has one to eight kittens per litter and two to three litters per year. Female cats can become pregnant as early as 5 months. One female cat and her offspring can produce between 100 and 400 cats in seven years.
Imagine how the 14 cats/kittens recently trapped could have multiplied and what that would have meant for their quality of life, not to mention life for the humans in the neighborhood.
Being part of this “trapping” project, I learned it is easy to set a trap and definitely the humane thing to do.
Ark-Valley Humane Society’s TNR program provides no-cost spay/neuter and vaccinations for free-roaming/feral cats living in Chaffee County. If you have stray and feral cats where you live, please contact AVHS at ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737. They will provide you all you need, and you will be saving lives.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.