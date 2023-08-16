While the Colorado Contract to Buy and Sell Real Estate remains buyer-friendly in essence, the last couple of years have seen some subtle changes that have served to swing the pendulum back toward protecting sellers.
One of these changes is in the form of a new deadline added to the financing section. In the old version of the contract, there were two deadlines – Loan Application and Loan Approval. The first of these committed the buyer to begin the loan process by a specific date, generally within a few days of going under contract. The Loan Approval Deadline came at the very end of the process, often a mere handful of days prior to closing. This deadline gave the buyer, once they had received final loan approval from their lender, one final opportunity to review their loan terms – interest rate, repayment amount, duration – and back out of the transaction if they were uncomfortable proceeding.
While there is an underlying assumption of good faith running through the contract, this section gave the buyer sufficient leeway to pull out of the deal at the eleventh hour for any reason, just by stating they were no longer comfortable taking on the loan. The updated contract now has three deadlines associated with the loan: Loan Application, which remains unchanged; Loan Terms Deadline; and Loan Availability Deadline. Now, a buyer’s approval of the loan terms comes earlier in the process, usually a week or so after the loan application has been submitted. The lender provides the buyer with their best estimate of the final loan terms, and the buyer decides at this time if they want to proceed.
The Loan Availability Deadline gives the buyer the right to terminate the contract if the final terms of the loan differ from those originally tended – for example, an increased interest rate or down payment requirement – or if the loan is not approved because they lose their job or their employment or income situation worsens. They do not have the right to walk away based on a vague change of heart.
This change benefits both parties. The buyer is forced to confront the reality of their financial commitment earlier in the process, while the seller knows they are less vulnerable to the whims of a flaky buyer.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.