My newly turned eight-year-old, Asher, relayed a playground story to me recently.
With a measurable amount of pride in his voice, he described how he perilously clung to the “witches’ hat” apparatus at school while it approached supersonic speeds.
The witches’ hat is kind of like a small merry-go-round that is suspended in air and gripped only by your hands.
One by one, Asher’s classmates succumbed to the centripetal forces at play and were launched to the wood chips below.
Asher, with his kung fu grip, was the only soul left holding on as his body became parallel to the ground and the witches hat threatened to spin off of its axis.
Anyone else feel like our country is a little like the witches’ hat-about to come unhinged and send us crashing to the ground?
It’s moments like these that I wonder how some semblance of balance might be restored.
One possible answer is both simple and complex. Mentoring.
It’s simple because all that is needed is a willing, committed and caring adult and a willing and engaged young person. It’s complex because it involves a dynamic relationship that is constantly shifting.
Two hours before I sat down to write this article, I interviewed a mentee (mentee is the noun for the young person in a mentoring relationship) who just graduated from our program after nearly six years of being matched with his mentor.
This is just one example of a mentoring relationship, but read through the interview and decide for yourself if mentoring works.
Kenny: Was it your idea to join the mentoring program?
Mentee: It was my mom’s idea. I did not have a father figure in my life at the time. I was hesitant at first and then I met my mentor and I thought, “I want to do this all the time.”
K: How old were you when you first started with mentoring?
M: 13, seventh grade.
K: When you first started meeting with your mentor, what do you remember feeling?
M: I was nervous until we started walking his dog. Then we talked about family, school and all kinds of stuff, soon things clicked for us. My mentor used to affectionately refer to me as a “real riot”.
K: Was there a time when your mentor helped you walk through a difficult time in your life?
M: My mentor has always been a father figure to me. As our relationship grew, he helped me work through my anger issues and interjected advice.
K: Did you ever help your mentor walk through something difficult?
M: As my mentor was dealing with trials in his own family, I was a listening ear for him. We were there for each other when the other person needed it.
K: Tell me one thing that you did or learned from your mentor that has stuck with you.
M: We flew in a Cessna as part of the Young Eagles Program at the airport. My mentor told me that when you say you’re sorry, you have to mean it and your actions should back that up.
K: What would you tell a young person who is considering becoming a part of the mentoring program?
M: Go into it wanting to start a friendship. The reason for mentoring is not to fix all of your problems, it’s so much more than that.
K: What would you tell an adult who is considering becoming a mentor?
M: Make a difference. You don’t have to be a counselor or teacher, just be there for your mentee.
K: Can you picture yourself as a mentor someday?
M: Definitely. My mentor inspired me to make a difference in someone’s life the way he did for me. My mentor has been a huge light in my life and I want to give that gift back.
By the way, Asher survived and I’m grateful for those who were there to help him when he needed it…sounds a little like mentoring.
For more information or to get involved, contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-221-0238, kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org, or visit the Family and Youth Initiatives website, https://chaffeecountyfyi.org.
Kenny Wilcox is Chaffee County Mentors and Youth in Action coordinator.