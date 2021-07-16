“Nice cast, Honey!” the proud father called out.
“Yeah,” she giggled, “I casted it nearly halfway across the lake!”
She stood, not much taller than the pink Zebco spinning rod she wielded, beneath a ponderosa shading the shore.
Further along the lakefront, kids splashed and giggled in the shallows, dogs swam after sticks, a drone flew overhead, and the aroma of grilling meat permeated the air. Anglers dotted the foreshore and several hammocks were slung between trees. Out in the lake’s middle reaches stand-up paddleboards and kayaks plied back and forth. A woman, perhaps mother to one of the many squealing kids, lay flat out on her back on her paddle board as if seeking sanctuary from the cacophony ashore.
A summer Sunday afternoon at O’Haver Lake is not the place to be for those looking for a solitary experience. Finding fault with the level of activity, however, would be akin to driving down the on-ramp at Colfax onto I-25 any weekday morning and venting one’s spleen at the gridlock; Duh, what did you expect?
I turned my attention to matters closer at hand. Twenty yards to my right Kym raised her rod in a backcast then unfurled the line again onto the mirror-like water, her technique belying the fact this was the first time in several years she’d cast a line.
“How long should I leave it out there?” she asked.
Good question. Unlike rivers or streams, where the movement of the water and interaction of line and current generally dictate the duration of the drift, on still water there is often no definitive pick-it-up-now moment. So, how long do you give each cast before trying again? A set, arbitrary amount of time? Once the delicate balance of fresh optimism that greets each new cast has tilted toward self-doubt? I didn’t really have an answer, and responded so, then refocused on matters closer to home.
Searching for my fly on the shimmering haze of the water, halfway between it and the end of my rod a fish leaped several feet out of the water, executed a forward somersault with a half-twist, and splashed beneath the surface again.
“Did you see that?” I called out, but she had already returned to her own world of contemplation.
Several damselflies hovered and darted inches above the lake’s surface – perhaps the acrobatic fish had been chasing one of these – and one of them settled on the tip of my fly rod. I watched it for a half minute – slender body, vibrant blue, gossamer wings – until it flew off to rejoin its ilk.
Out of the corner of my eye a boil of water, perhaps near where my fly floated. I set the hook, felt a momentary tightening, then the line went slack. Mindful of the company, and the way sound travels across open water, I moderated my traditional epithet.
Just then, she called out: “I’ve got another one!”
By my count, that made three, all before she’d had the decency to allow me to catch my first on my brand-new rod. I wound in my line and waded over to where she stood playing the rainbow closer to her and unsheathed my net.
“It looks just like the others,”she remarked. “I hope I’m not catching the same one.”
“If it is the same one, send it my way,” I replied, slipping the hook from the fish’s mouth, and we both watched it swim away.
Hoping she would have the decency to refrain from catching another until I had so managed, I resumed my station and cast again out onto the lake.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.