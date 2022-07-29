“Closer to the bank. Now mend.”
A float guide could well set a speaker up front of their raft and play a recording of this mantra from put-in to take-out, for as often as it takes many anglers to learn these two truths of float fishing.
Fish are masters of disguise. Indeed, their very survival depends in large part on blending in to their surroundings. A common mistake anglers make is assuming that, because no fish are visible in the shallows, they must be out there, somewhere in the middle of the river.
A wade fisherman will consequently often blunder through the shallows, spooking several fish in the process, until they stand crotch-deep in the current and, in peril of being swept off their feet, begin casting even further out into the deep.
But this time of the year in particular, with shallows giving respite from higher flows and grassy banks laden with stoneflies, caddis, hoppers and ants, feeding fish will prefer the advantages and opportunities found closer to the banks. Riverbank shallows form an ever-changing interplay of ripple and shadow, depth and light – an excellent environment in which to lie in wait, unseen.
So, how close is not close enough, and how close is too close? Not close enough is anytime you can cast closer, and too close is generally when your fly hits dry land, rather than water. Even in this latter circumstance however, an angler should always be mindful of fly fishing as an example of art imitating life, and life often falls from the bank into the water. This is, after all, the reason the fish positions itself there in the first place.
So with any fly cast into the growth along the bank, before cursing your ineptitude, try a subtle flick of the rod tip to see if you can drop the fly into the water, just like a real bug.
Sounds simple, but it is amazing how many anglers create a mental block that prevents them getting the fly within this zone. Three feet out seems to be the norm, as if some invisible force field exists along the shore bank, preventing them from casting any closer. Every once in a while the force field will dissolve, the fly will land in the zone, an enormous explosion of water ensues as a fish devours the fly, the angler is too stunned to react, and the force field reappears in time for the next cast.
Getting the fly to the margins of the river is only half the battle, so hold off popping the champagne corks just yet. Once delivered, keeping it there floating as if it were a natural, not tethered to a line, is the next part of the equation.
Float fishing generally involves casting across multiple current seams, each of which drags the line in different directions and speeds. Mending is the act of manipulating the line on the water to ensure it does not lead, or drag, the fly as the line lies across these multiple seams.
Mending takes practice. The perfect mend involves picking as much line off the water as possible and rolling it upstream of the fly without disturbing the fly itself. It takes practice, but this one simple act will catch more fish than any other –more so than worrying about whether you should be fishing with a size 16 instead of an 18, or whether the body of your caddis is tan or dark.
Fish aren’t known for deep thinking. They respond to a certain set of stimuli – if it looks like food and acts like food, then it probably is food. If they paid too close attention to the exact color or size of the fly, surely they’d likely notice the hook hanging out of its belly at some stage.
Repetitive stress disorder is real, and manifests in mental, as well as physical, symptoms. So next time you decide to go on a guided float trip, think about the vocal chords, not to mention mental well-being, of your guide and cast closer to the bank, then mend.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.