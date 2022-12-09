The story continues
The Talmage Trujillo story continues.
Following a six-person jury trial where he was found guilty of two of three misdemeanor charges related to a Sept. 23, 2021, incident, and following an executive session of the Salida school board where he was a subject of discussion, the former Salida High School principal resigned last week.
Yesterday, at his sentencing in Chaffee County Court, Mr. Trujillo’s defense indicated an intent to appeal the six-person jury verdict.
At Thursday’s proceedings, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, which was not a part of the recent jury trial, stemming from a February 2022 incident where he wiped out memory data on a cellphone for which law enforcement had obtained a search warrant.
Over the past 14 months, the Trujillo story has garnered front-page headlines. One of the reasons for this is because of – potentially – the seriousness of the case.
This goes back to how the situation first unfolded, that is, that the first report to law enforcement was of an allegedly armed person heading to Salida High School threatening to take his own life.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, but this does not diminish the seriousness of the incident because of what could have happened, and as has happened in far too many school shootings resulting in deaths across the country.
We are not going to go over all the details that took place that day. Readers by now are familiar with what happened.
That said, had Mr. Trujillo, then SHS principal, stayed at the high school, much of the ensuing confusion would likely have been averted. This includes Salida police not knowing where the young man was, the ordering of a lockout, then a lockdown, police leaving the building only to return to find the lockdown had been lifted, police ordering a second lockdown followed by a confrontation with Superintendent David Blackburn.
The principal’s presence in the building also would likely have lessened the fear district staff said at the recent trial they experienced over what was happening at the high school as the incident took place.
Apparently because Mr. Trujillo knew the young man when he was a student at Horizons Exploratory Academy, where Mr. Trujillo had been principal just months earlier, Mr. Trujillo chose to leave the high school to seek out the individual to, presumably, assist him and defuse the situation.
A number of Horizons students and parents of students familiar with Mr. Trujillo and his work at the alternative school have spoken highly of his caring attitude toward students and the inspiration he was to those who got to know him. It was this attitude no doubt that prompted Mr. Trujillo to leave the building and seek out the young man.
The decision he made was, despite repeated attempts to contact him, to not inform officers of what was happening and where he and the young man were. This choice ultimately led to the two guilty verdicts. Had he talked to officers that day, much of the confusion, the lockout, lockdowns, fear and subsequent superintendent confrontation would likely not have happened and no charges would have been filed or warranted.
The question that remains is why, why Mr. Trujillo did not contact officers? Was it because of animosity toward officers from earlier incidents? Or was it because, as the prosecuting attorney said in opening remarks at the trial, that Mr. Trujillo knew what was happening but believed he knew better than anyone else how to handle, how to manage the situation?
The Talmage Trujillo story continues, and now with a new twist. In addressing the court his wife, Sarai Trujillo, said her husband was targeted because of his race, that he was targeted by a few powerful people in power and authority because he was a “Mexican man in charge of a school ... .”
