Afghanistan: A black mark on U.S. history
Embarrassment, disaster, tragedy, catastrophe ... describe President Joe Biden and his administration’s gross incompetence in the handling of America’s precipitous pullout from Afghanistan.
The photos of the deadly chaos from Kabul as the U.S. and its allies leave after 20 years of occupation are an embarrassment.
The president’s comments of the past few months, that it would be months if not years before the Taliban would take control, reveals a calamitous intelligence failure.
Or it could also be a failure of the administration to heed – or did they simply ignore? – certain officials’ advice about the capability and willingness of the Afghan army to fight and defend the country.
The past week’s events amount to a U.S. foreign policy disaster. For one, this country’s allies have to question this country’s commitment to them.
For another, what message does the Afghan debacle tell Islamic terrorists who no doubt are cheering and celebrating the Taliban victory?
Will the world see an increase in attacks from terrorists emboldened by what they have seen and are seeing at the Kabul airport?
For the spouses, for the mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, for the kids of those 2,200 Americans who died in the two decades of war, the Afghan outcome is a tragedy. These servicemen and women died in defense of freedom, of liberty. Leaving Afghanistan amid chaos cheapens their sacrifice.
For those Afghans who worked with U.S. troops as interpreters, as guides, who fought alongside allied soldiers, who may have assisted in any number of ways, who are now stranded in-country; for women who stepped out of the home, who went to school, got jobs, started businesses, America’s withdrawal is a catastrophe they will likely pay for for the rest of their lives – that is, if they survive the next few weeks and months.
The question is why? Why the calamitous pullout? The war had for the most part ended six, seven years earlier. Why not continue a strong U.S. presence over the course of a year or longer if necessary, to get guns, trucks, helicopters, etc., and even more important, those Afghans who supported the U.S. and its allies, safely out of the country?
Yes, former President Donald Trump had announced that the U.S. was leaving Afghanistan. But the exit’s “how” was never announced.
And the Biden administration has had seven months – more than adequate time – to develop an orderly, safe evacuation of Americans and those Afghans who risked their lives and the lives of their families to assist the U.S. and its allies over the past 20 years.
President Biden and his administration own this black mark in American history and will bear responsibility for the fallout that is certain to follow in the months and years to come, in Afghanistan and around the world.
Time for extra caution
Schools in Salida are back in session.
For drivers, it’s time to be be cautious mornings and afternoons as kids head to or from school.
For those traveling Colo. 291, the message is to take extra care because of the Crest Academy’s relocation this summer to 627 Oak St.
School district officials have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to implement a school zone on the street.
However, because of timing, the agency has not yet been able to implement safety features, whether setting new speed limits, putting up signs or painting crosswalks.
Drivers take note: be alert, be cautious.
