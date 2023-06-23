From the trailhead atop the ridge, the gorge below appears as a distant dark vein running through countryside of ocher and red, stubbled with juniper. So narrow is the fissure the high sun illuminates little below the top of the rim.
We adjust our packs then begin the descent. Grasshoppers rasp, prickly pear bloom a waxy yellow, each footfall stirs up dust, and lizards, some bright turquoise, others nondescript, scurry from our path. Welcome to the desert.
Soon backs are damp with sweat. We pause in the shade of an occasional trailside tree, sip water, then continue on our way, eager to reach the river below and shed the weight from our backs. At first the trail descends through sandstone rich and red, then cuts across an undulating plateau before beginning the final descent through a series of switchbacks cut through darker gneiss.
After a couple of hours we get our first glimpse of the river, flowing through a brief widening of the gorge’s walls. Grass and willow grow thick along the banks and several shaded, sandy beaches invite respite and a place to camp. Gratefully we shed our loads, eat lunch, then nap, packs set against the trunks of a couple of shading junipers. In this state of semi-slumber we see off the heat of the afternoon, then as shadows lengthen we find a place to camp closer to the river.
In the shade of a cliff face on the far bank, a mallard with her brood of ducklings are picking bugs off the willows overhanging the water. Flapping vestigial wings, the ducklings imitate their mother, lifting their bodies nearly free of the water to peck at the leaves. Keeping to the microeddies along the shore they work upstream. The mother climbs onto the bank to continue the feast, and the ducklings follow suit.
From the corner of my eye I catch sight of movement in the sand and look down to see a salmon fly working its way doggedly in my direction. Several more appear, flying in from the river, choosing to use us as their landing pad. Fortunately benign given their size, salmon flies possess neither filters nor boundaries, making themselves at home on whatever they happen to careen into on their clumsy flight. Soon we have several crawling over various parts of our anatomies.
Perhaps there’s hungry fish out there, keen to take advantage of the bounty. I rig my fly rod, tie on a salmon fly imitation and make my way to a small riffle nearby. In the meantime a stiff downstream breeze has picked up, and in the low light I struggle to make the fly go where I want it to and see it when it does.
Now early evening, I return to camp, leaving the rod rigged for morning, and retrieve a couple of cold cans from a small rock pool I’d built in the shallows. We sit and I enjoy one of the finest Father’s Day gifts one could hope for – lingering conversation with my daughter, free from distraction save the intermittent intrusion of a wandering salmon fly. The breeze, while foiling my attempt as fishing, takes with it the excess heat of the day.
By now the sun has set, and in the long summer twilight we set up tents then eat as the first stars appear in a sky of deepening indigo. “It’s so quiet,” she observes. This is true. Overlaying the river’s pulse is a deep, patient silence, conveying a sense that what we measure as time exists only in abstract, a construct of our limited imagination and no more. We turn in. Last thing I remember, a salmon fly makes its way slowly across the mesh of my tent, silhouetted against the night sky.
