Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

From the trailhead atop the ridge, the gorge below appears as a distant dark vein running through countryside of ocher and red, stubbled with juniper. So narrow is the fissure the high sun illuminates little below the top of the rim. 

We adjust our packs then begin the descent. Grasshoppers rasp, prickly pear bloom a waxy yellow, each footfall stirs up dust, and lizards, some bright turquoise, others nondescript, scurry from our path. Welcome to the desert. 