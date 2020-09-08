11 election questions on Nov. 3 state ballot
The election season typically begins heating up following Labor Day when citizens’ focus shifts from summer and school’s start to politics.
Highlighting the 2020 General Election nationally is the race for president with former senator and Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat challenging incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
In Colorado in the U.S. Senate race, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat seeks to unseat the GOP’s Sen. Cory Gardner who is running for a second six-year term.
Locally, among other races, Democrat Keith Baker is running for a second four-year term as county commissioner. He faces Republican Hannah Hannah and Libertarian Bonnie Davis.
Statewide, voters will pass judgement on 11 – that’s correct, 11! – questions. They are:
Amendment B would fix property tax assessment rates at 7.15 percent for residential and 29 percent for non-residential property owners. The question would replace provisions of the Gallagher Amendment approved by voters in 1982.
Amendment C would allow charitable gaming organizations to hire paid managers and operators while reducing the number of years an organization must be in existence in order to qualify for a gaming license.
Amendment 76 would require that anyone voting in any election in the state be a U.S. citizen.
Amendment 77 would allow Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek to offer additional gambling games than those currently allowed and would remove any limits on bets.
Proposition EE would impose a tax on nicotine liquids used in e-cigarettes and other vaping products as well as raise the cigarette tax by up to 9 cents per cigarette and raise taxes on other tobacco products. Revenue generated is expected to reach nearly $300 million when fully implemented with proceeds earmarked for public schools.
Proposition 113, if approved, would repeal the state legislature’s decision to have Colorado join 15 other states and the District of Columbia in electing the U.S. president by popular vote.
Proposition 114 requires the restoration of grey wolves to the state’s Western Slope, under the management and direction of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.
Proposition 115 would prohibit late-term abortions of pregnancies where the probable age of the fetus is at least 22 weeks.
Proposition 116 would reduce the state income tax rate from the present 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent.
Proposition 117 would require statewide voter approval of fees and surcharges of greater than $100 million, generated within the first five years of the new enterprise’s creation.
Proposition 118 would establish a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program to be paid for by a .9 percent to Dec. 31, 2024 and 1.2 percent thereafter tax on employee wages, with the cost to be split 50-50 between employees and employers, exempting employers with fewer than 10 employees.
Look for more information on these questions along with candidate races in the next eight weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
‘Changing’ weather?
Monday morning, the National Weather Service forecast for Salida for Sept. 7 called for temperatures in the mid-80s, afternoon winds of 15-20 mph, smoky haze and a Red Flag Warning in effect.
The forecast for Tuesday, today? The NWS had issued a Winter Storm Warning, a high of 39 or so, with a mixture of rain and snow with 4-6 inches of snow forecast for tonight and a low of 24.
Talk about a weather change: a drop of 45 degrees, from sunny and warm to rain ... and snow!
— MJB