It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is a little more than three weeks away. If you are like most people, there will be lots of cooking and baking during the coming weeks and hopefully some face time with loved ones.
I like to keep dinners easier this time of year, since there is plenty of hard work ahead. One pot meals are a great way to save cooking and clean up time.
Cream Cheese Enchiladas
Cream Cheese Enchiladas can be made ahead of time and popped in the oven when you get home from work. This creamy variation on the traditional Mexican enchilada is tasty and helped me win a $20 bet.
Ingredients:
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened.
1 cup sour cream.
2 10-ounce cans green chili enchilada sauce.
¼ cup jalapenos, seeded and chopped (if desired).
1 pound lean ground beef, browned and drained.
½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded.
1 sweet onion, diced.
½ cup black olives, sliced.
8 to 12 flour tortillas.
Garnish with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped green onion.
Prep:
In a large bowl, blend together the cream cheese, sour cream, enchilada sauce and jalapenos. Set aside.
Combine ground beef and cheddar cheese in another bowl.
Fill each tortilla with 2 tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture and 2 tablespoons of the ground beef mixture.
Sprinkle with onion and olives. Roll up the tortillas and place them seam side down in a 13 x 9 baking dish.
Cover with remaining cream cheese mixture and bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. If tops gets too brown, cover with aluminum foil.
Country Chicken Pot Pie
There is nothing better than a pot pie on a cold, fall day. This Country Chicken Pot Pie uses store bought pie crusts and is a great way to use leftover chicken and vegetables. If you have the time and inclination to make your own crusts, so much the better.
Ingredients:
2 9-inch pie crusts
1½ cups cooked chicken, baked chicken breasts works well as does rotisserie chicken.
2½ cups frozen veggies, thawed, if not using leftover vegetables. Pea, carrots, broccoli and mushrooms are good choices.
2 103/4 ounce cans cream of chicken soup.
½ cup milk.
1 teaspoon black pepper.
1 teaspoon dried thyme.
1 teaspoon dried sage.
1 egg, beaten.
Prep:
Line a 9-inch pie plate with one of the crusts.
In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, vegetables, soup, milk, pepper, sage and thyme.
Spread in the crust. Top with the remaining crust. Cut slits to vent and brush with the egg. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 50 minutes.
Pork Chop - Potato Dinner
Nothing is easier than this Pork Chop - Potato Dinner. It will serve a crowd and is great as a left over meal.
Ingredients:
½ cup oil.
¼ cup water.
7 medium potatoes, russets are best, but Yukon Golds are creamier.
2 sweet onions sliced.
Salt and pepper to taste.
½ teaspoon garlic salt.
½ teaspoon rosemary.
½ teaspoon dry mustard, optional.
8 boneless pork chops.
Prep:
Spray a 13x9 baking pan with non-stick cook spray.
Add oil and water to the pan.
Layer potato and onion slices on the bottom. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic salt.
Arrange pork chops over the vegetables. Sprinkle with additional salt, pepper, garlic salt, rosemary and dry mustard.
Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10-15 minutes until tender and golden.
A tasty apple coleslaw goes well with pork. Toss together a large bag of coleslaw mix, a chopped Granny Smith apple and 1 cup mayonnaise.
Pepperoni Pizza Rigatoni
Coming home to the smell of a prepared meal is a real treat, which is why slow cookers are so wonderful. This Pepperoni Pizza Rigatoni is easy and can be personalized by adding mushrooms, black olives, green peppers or any of your other favorite pizza toppings.
Ingredients:
1½ pound lean ground beef, browned.
1 8-ounce package rigatoni, cooked
16 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded.
1 103/4 ounce can cream of tomato soup.
2 14 ounce jars pizza sauce.
8 ounce package sliced pepperoni.
Prep:
Alternate layers of ground beef, rigatoni, cheese, soup, sauce and pepperoni in a slow cooker. Heat on low for 4 hours. A side salad is a good way to get a serving or two of veggies.
Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake
No dinner is complete without dessert and no dessert is simpler than this Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake.
Ingredients:
1 14-ounce can cherry pie filling.
20 ounce can chunk pineapple, drained with ½ the juice reserved.
1 18 ½ ounce yellow cake mix.
1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
1 cup butter, melted.
1 cup chopped pecans.
Prep:
Spread the pie filling in a greased and floured 13 x 9 baking pan. Top with pineapple and the reserved juice.
Stir in dry cake mix and vanilla. Drizzle butter over the top and sprinkle with pecans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until golden brown.