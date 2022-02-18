Police, court actions of community interest
Some readers question routinely publishing police blotter cases as news, or putting court or law enforcement stories in the paper or, much less, on the front page.
In small communities law enforcement-related stories are news. Citizens want to know what’s happening in their community, particularly if it’s something affecting those they know or if it’s something going on in their neighborhood.
News coverage is also a community’s check on the actions of all those involved in the judicial process, from officers making initial contact, whether a response is appropriate or if an event could have been handled in a different, perhaps less confrontational manner, and on through court proceedings.
When prominent individuals, such as in recent news stories regarding the high school principal or city attorney, whether elected officials or not, are involved in an action, the news moves to a higher interest level, often to page 1.
For one thing, folks want to know that everyone is treated equally and fairly, that those in positions of authority or prominence are held accountable to the same laws, regulations, standards – and eventually judgments – as everyone else.
In addition, those in positions of prominence or authority are held to higher standards. It’s simply a given that with high-profile positions, more is expected of the individuals who hold them.
Regardless of community standing, everyone is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. But when charges are filed or an arrest is made, community members want to know.
As cases wind their way through the judicial process, citizens follow the coverage in part because it’s of general interest, but also to see that those involved get the same treatment as those coming before or who will follow, that all, regardless of status, are treated equitably as well as fairly.
The case coverage becomes part of the community, of how a community lives, of how a democracy functions.
Removal makes sense
Colorado Parks & Wildlife is planning to remove the low-head dam on the Arkansas River near the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery just upstream of Salida.
Work on the project could begin in August but may also be delayed until next year.
Originally, the purpose of the dam was to funnel river water to the hatchery. But for several years now, river water is no longer used. Instead, hatchery water comes from nearby springs.
The dam has been a problem for rafters floating the river into Salida, even after a bypass was constructed. It has caused numerous boating spills as well as fatalities for those who failed to heed warnings.
If the dam is no longer used for its original purpose, and because it is not likely to be used as intended in the future, it makes sense to remove it.
Taking it out will remove a water hazard and make the Arkansas easier as well as safer for boaters to navigate.
Arkansas basin down
The Feb. 1 Natural Resource Conservation Service snowpack report shows the Arkansas and Rio Grande basins at 82 and 84 percent of median while all other state basins are just slightly above average, from southwest Colorado’s 102 percent to Gunnison’s 116 percent. With March and April – the biggest moisture months still ahead – snowpacks and stream flow forecasts will likely change.
— MJB