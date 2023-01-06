Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The rooster would crow well before dawn. I’d lie on my cot as light smudged the horizon where ocean met sky and imagine walking casually through the slumbering village toward him, a machete concealed behind my back.

The villagers were known as Urak Lawoi, Sea Gypsies in colloquial terms. For centuries they had lived a migratory life, following fish, trade routes and ocean currents, running their graceful, high-prowed boats up onto the sand of benevolent beaches, building shelters on stilts, then calling that place home until circumstance dictated moving on.