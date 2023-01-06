The rooster would crow well before dawn. I’d lie on my cot as light smudged the horizon where ocean met sky and imagine walking casually through the slumbering village toward him, a machete concealed behind my back.
The villagers were known as Urak Lawoi, Sea Gypsies in colloquial terms. For centuries they had lived a migratory life, following fish, trade routes and ocean currents, running their graceful, high-prowed boats up onto the sand of benevolent beaches, building shelters on stilts, then calling that place home until circumstance dictated moving on.
Now their lifestyle had become much more sedentary. The glare of televisions lit up the interiors of their windowless shanties at night. While most villagers still owned a boat, they spent more time beached or at anchor than out at sea.
Owing to the establishment of national boundaries and the proliferation of marine reserves and private property, freedom of movement along the coastline had largely ceased. Commercial trawlers and marine farms dominated the seafood market. Dependable income could be made working in construction or at one of the many resorts that were sprouting up along the coastline, catering to tourists from Europe and the Antipodes.
On days spent away from the village, I took my life in my hands traveling the roads. With no markings and little in the way of signage or enforcement, the laws of the jungle transferred to the streets and byways. The larger the vehicle, the quicker you got out of the way.
Tuk-tuks hauled seemingly impossible loads, both human and material. Elegantly dressed women sat demurely sidesaddle on the back of motor scooters, one hand placed gently on the shoulder or around the waist of the driver as they navigated the flow. An occasional elephant, rider perched atop, trundled sedately through the bustle.
One day a week the village children would run about naked. This was laundry day, when mothers hand-washed the single dress or pair of shorts each child possessed, or for that matter needed.
By that stage of my travels, I was down to living off my credit card. A few clothes in my backpack, sandals on my feet and a Walkman cassette player constituted the sum of my worldly goods, yet in the eyes of those children this rendered me – a foreigner, free to roam – unimaginably wealthy.
Lek was the unofficial spokesperson for the villagers, possessing a reasonable command of English learned from having spent time in the military. He was also the only one in the village to own two boats – one a traditional high-prow, the other a fiberglass speedboat.
Of an evening I’d sit out drinking Singha and whisky with Lek and some of the other villagers, the language barrier diminishing the emptier the bottles became. “Mai pen rai” was a phrase often heard, reflecting the villagers’, and the larger culture’s in general, attitude toward life. It’s all good. Don’t worry about it.
“Enough at end of day for food, friends and maybe whisky – mai pen rai,” said Lek.
“Tomorrow?” He’d dismissively wave his hand, the others nodding in agreement.
The contents of my backpack have expanded exponentially over the years, now requiring a house larger than several of the villagers’ combined, gas-guzzling truck, garage full of toys … .
Apparently this signifies success, material accumulation a societal expectation and marker of progress. Yet I think back to the rooster’s crow, to dawn smudging the ocean’s horizon and a village slowly stirring to life, needing little, wanting less, and wonder who would claim to be the richer.
