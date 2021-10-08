As afternoon progressed to evening, the clouds grew darker and tendrils of virga reached closer earthward. As the air cooled, perhaps rain might come with the night. I decided to plan the night’s shelter sooner rather than later.
Pitching a tent involved effort, and all things being equal, I’d much rather bed down in open air. A short distance behind camp a rock ledge cantilevered over a patch of sand, deep enough within to tuck out of any precipitation that may eventuate. I gave it a closer inspection – no sign of scat, no spider webs, no critter tracks in the sand – so unlikely I would be intruding on someone else’s home. No guarantees if it rained of course – inclement weather can make for strange bedfellows.
I laid out a tarp, then unfolded my air mattress and withdrew the battery-powered blower from my dry bag. No sense in roughing it too hard. I’ve done my time sleeping on wafer-thin pads, and my $10 Walmart special has extended my camping life by 10 years to date and will hopefully for at least 10 more.
Mattress inflated, I dug out my fleece pillow and light down bag, then rejoined the crew in camp chairs riverside. Last night on the river, and the beer cooler still held a generous supply of both suds and ice. Charcoal smoldered in the fire pan and a mess of brats sizzled quietly to one side. The river flowed soft and smooth, and beyond the last of the daylight was etched as a washed-out sky against the deeper hues of the canyon.
Halfway across the river a narrow muddy shoal split the flow into two, and a raven passed low over the length of the shoal, head down, scanning for one last morsel before turning and heading back upstream toward its nighttime roost, blending into the darkness. Given the narrow strip of green the river supports in this arid landscape, it seemed unlikely the raven, or any wildlife for that matter, would stray farther than necessary from home.
Brats consumed, a couple of pieces of firewood left behind by previous campers were added to the coals, and soon the fire flared. Much like staring at clouds, the flames and embers morphed into different shapes and configurations, hypnotic, each observer’s imagination running wild, some to places Freud would likely raise an eyebrow.
Earlier we’d hiked to a Pueblo ruin, set into the overhang of a cliff face overlooking a flood plain and, beyond, the river itself. Oriented south for cool summers and warm winters, the walls were still stained with smoke from hearth fires, and pictographs depicted the immediate landscape and the life forms it supported, two-legged and four. I wondered at its occupants, their lives and times, joys and hardships, pleasures and pains, what they too had imagined and thought staring into their own embers.
Overhead now, a few stars shone dimly through thin, high cloud, the night still held mild. Lids heavy and muscles aching, I retreated to the outcrop and settled into my bag. How many others had sought shelter here and in what circumstance? Not many in such comfort, I’d wager.
I thought again of the occupants of the stone house, of the glow of the fireplace lighting its location high up the darkened cliff face, of the occupants settling down for a few brief hours’ rest.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.