Should we be defined by our mistakes? Even if we say we are not defined by them, are our lives otherwise dictated by them?
Spilling a glass of milk may not cause life’s tectonic plates to shift, but what if one of our mistakes is more serious in nature? What if that mistake breaks the law, hurts someone or thing, or even ruins another’s property, reputation or livelihood? Should a mistake of that degree predetermine the outcome of an individual’s life?
Too often, mistakes do come to define us – especially when our legal system is involved. But the good news is there is an alternative way. The better news is that Central Colorado (Salida specifically) is the home of Full Circle Restorative Justice (“FCRJ”), a grassroots organization that brings such an alternative to our communities. The best news is FCRJ, through its services, offers those who make mistakes a process that includes an opportunity to accept responsibility for their actions, to repair any harm they may have caused to others and the community and, most importantly, to move forward in life with a sense of hope for the future.
So who exactly is FCRJ and how do we do this? Founded in 2006, FCRJ is a registered nonprofit organization that provides restorative justice services to the communities of Central Colorado. While our geographic footprint is large – we officially serve Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties – the majority of our current work occurs in Cañon City, Buena Vista and Salida. Our work is delivered through three primary programs: Diversion, Restorative Schools and Community Services.
In fall 2022, our organization came under new leadership when our board of directors (a group of seven individual volunteers) hired our current executive director, Eric S. Lee, who has established a much larger vision for FCRJ. In carrying out our new vision, our organization is growing through new program development, geographical reach and increased staff to deliver restorative practices to the communities we service.
But the secret sauce of FCRJ – the cornerstone of our programs that allows us to prevent others from being defined by their mistakes – is found in our commitment to the practices of restorative justice.
So what exactly is restorative justice? As defined by Restorative Justice Colorado, a leading nonprofit that promotes our cause statewide, “restorative justice” is “a philosophical approach to wrongdoing that focuses on the needs of the victim and the offender, as well as the involved community.”
What does this mean in practical terms? It means that FCRJ acts as a trained facilitator when a crime or conflict occurs. We work through a process with the individuals impacted by an incident, including the responsible parties, the harmed parties and members of the community, which creates a space for taking responsibility and repairing harms. Unlike our traditional justice system, there is no punitive focus in our approach. Our most desirable outcome is healing for all parties involved.
This leads us to the most pressing of questions: Does restorative justice work? For FCRJ, the answer is an emphatic “Yes!” Although this path consistently delivers successes that lie beyond quantifiable metrics, here are some numbers to support FCRJ’s impact in Central Colorado as taken from our 2023 Mid-Year Impact Summary:
We have onboarded 26 diversion cases year-to-date (four adults and 22 juveniles), collectively serving 124 individuals; we have referred 11 individuals to mental health support services; we have provided restorative justice interactions with six Chaffee County schools including 58 different cases that have served 231 individuals (students, teachers, parents and administrators); and we have conducted a training for 120 Salida sixth-graders on restorative justice principles and nonviolent communication.
Opponents of restorative practices are quick to shout, “People deserve the punishment that they earned!” But in that message, where is the opportunity for taking responsibility? Where is the chance to repair a harm that will otherwise go unaddressed? Where is the hope? Restorative practices, and the purpose of Full Circle Restorative Justice, are to provide a space, an opportunity and an alternative path to those who make mistakes. We all make them, but we do not have to be defined by them.
So the next time you spill a glass of milk, or perhaps something more serious, give us a call. We may not have all the answers, but hope and healing are where we’ll start.
Jared W. Buchan is community services manager for Full Circle Restorative Justice.