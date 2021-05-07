The leaden sky had lowered throughout the day until late afternoon it sat close to the ridge tops. I sat with my back against a boulder to gain some respite from the wind that, in concert with the darkening clouds, had picked up in intensity since morning. To cap it off, heavy rain drops began to patter on the hood of my jacket, portent of the snow that the forecast had promised.
Looking upstream, the river exited from a narrow canyon whereupon it cut its course across a meadow studded with river rock that had once too been part of the river’s bed, until a series of dams upstream and down had diverted and reduced the flow to the narrow ribbon now before me.
Despite the marginal weather, the day’s fishing had been productive. All day bugs had been hatching — alternating waves of mayflies and midges — providing a bounty for both fish and birdlife alike.
Flocks of gulls swirled and squabbled, dabbing incessantly at the water with their bills, working the tail-outs of the riffles where the river’s flow lessened and broadened, or the back eddies where the spent insects lay like slicks on the surface.
Swallows worked the airspace thirty or forty feet above the water, swooping and swirling, their silence in contrast to the gulls’ cacophony.
Rather than compete with the birdlife for the surface bugs, the fish were content to stay deep and so it was there that we fished to them.
The overcast skies made seeing into the water problematic, but occasionally the light would be such that a dark shape could be made out, holding close to the bottom then rising in the water column to feed on the nymphs as they rose toward the surface.
The nymphs themselves were nondescript, so too the flies I chose to imitate them. One of the hindrances to effective fishing can be overthinking on the part of the angler.
Temptation to buy and try the the latest gaudy patterns can conceal the twin truths that most of a fish’s diet consists of tiny dark-colored things that float in the water, and most flies are tied primarily to attract the angler, not the quarry. After some experimentation with flies flashy and plump, I reverted to the basics—simple flies tied with little more than black thread and a wisp of hackle.
To the backdrop of loud disapproval voiced by a couple of dozen seagulls feeding at its head, I cast my rig down the heart of a v-shaped trench.
The indicator took a dive after several seconds of drift and I played and landed a healthy hook-jawed rainbow. The day’s first fish in the net quieted the voices of self doubt, and I proceeded to catch several more in similar fashion, until fatigue and a desire for respite from the wind drew me to the boulder.
With the intensity of the rain matched by a plummeting temperature we called it a day, hiking back up the trail to where the warmth of a vehicle awaited.
The road took us out of the canyon and onto a high plateau of endless sagebrush, flat and drab and featureless as far as the eye could see.
The river’s relative lushness seemed out of place and unlikely in comparison, and I reflected on how, through necessity and succor, we are all drawn to water.
