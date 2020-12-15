“The 4-H program did so much for my son. It was a fabulous growth experience for him,” said one proud mother.
Nathrop mother Nancy Roberts said she registered her son Jeffrey as a member of the 4-H Cloverbud program designed for youths from five to seven years old. She’s been active ever since as a parent and a volunteer leader.
“4-H is a great way for youngsters to excel in something,” Roberts said. Jeffrey had a strong interest in entomology and expanded his interests to showing dogs, cows and chickens.
Nancy said she believes that 4-H taught Jeffrey responsibility, leadership and patience.
He held various positions in the local 4-H chapter, including president, vice president and treasurer, and he learned to speak with confidence in front of groups.
Jeffrey, who wants to become a surgeon, is a sophomore at Colorado State University.
For just a $35 fee, youths can join 4-H and participate in as many programs as they like.
That’s a bargain, especially for youngsters wanting to learn how to train and show canines.
For nearly three years, Nancy has volunteered as the Paw Prints group leader of the local 4-H chapter and also serves as its dog training instructor.
During the summer, she conducts weekly training classes for 4-H members and their dogs. The remainder of the year, she teaches monthly, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
Presently, she’s teaching agility, a sport enthusiastically embraced by the dogs and their young handlers, she says.
The youngsters have taught their wards to run through a tunnel, climb an A-frame, jump through a tire and sail over a jump.
After just one session, Nancy said, the dogs mastered those exercises.
During the winter, she expects to move her classes inside and will teach junior showmanship and obedience.
Agility is just what 11-year-old Salidan Lily Egbert wants to learn with her mixed breed canine named Max “because he’s so coordinated,” she said.
The sixth-grader competed this summer at the county fair in both junior showmanship and obedience.
Earlier this year, she began training her six or seven-year-old rescue dog who’s been her family’s canine for the last five years.
She also shows chickens. Her dad says that Jeffrey Roberts has been very helpful in teaching her to show the fowl.
Lily Sparks, 8, of Salida also competed at the county fair with Little Blue, an energetic dog who came to live with her family when he was eight weeks old.
Lily’s mom said her daughter wanted to train Little Blue because she wanted to socialize him after he became a bit aggressive toward other dogs.
Nancy said that 4-H dog training classes are geared toward teaching youngsters to train their canines while many dog performance sports classes are often more tailored toward adults and their dogs.
She’d would love more children to join her dog training classes.
For more information, contact Morgan Young, 4-H youth development and family consumer service agent for the county. Read the full article at: www.caryunkelbach.com.
Cary Unkelbach is the author of Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeder and lives in Buena Vista.